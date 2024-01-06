RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of RDCM opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.50.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynrock Lake LP raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,981,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,681,000 after buying an additional 360,816 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RADCOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,181,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 9.2% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 753,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after buying an additional 63,622 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of RADCOM by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 163,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its holdings in RADCOM by 23.1% in the second quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 160,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.

