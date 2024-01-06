RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
RADCOM Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of RDCM opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $116.89 million, a P/E ratio of 114.14 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.69. RADCOM has a 12-month low of $7.52 and a 12-month high of $11.50.
RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. RADCOM had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 2.20%. As a group, analysts forecast that RADCOM will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RADCOM
About RADCOM
RADCOM Ltd. provides 5G ready cloud-native network intelligence and service assurance solutions for telecom operators or communication service providers (CSPs). It offers RADCOM ACE, including RADCOM Service Assurance, a cloud-native, 5G-ready, and virtualized service assurance solutions, which allows telecom operators to gain end-to-end network visibility and customer experience insights across all networks; RADCOM Network Visibility, a cloud-native network packet broker and filtering solution that allows CSPs to manage network traffic at scale across multiple cloud environments, and control the visibility layer to perform analysis of select datasets; and RADCOM Network Insights, a business intelligence solution that offers insights for multiple use cases enabled by data captured and correlated through RADCOM Network Visibility and RADCOM Service Assurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than RADCOM
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Rare chart pattern setting up 3 stocks for upside trade
Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.