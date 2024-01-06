Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:METCL)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, January 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Price Performance
Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.80. 5,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $26.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58.
About Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00%
