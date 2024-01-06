Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) COO Andrew F. Burton Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) COO Andrew F. Burton sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $912,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 224,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,026,359.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Rapid7 Stock Down 1.0 %
RPD stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.10. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.15.
Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $198.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Rapid7
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
RPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.81.
View Our Latest Report on Rapid7
About Rapid7
Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Rapid7
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.