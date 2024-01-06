RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP) Stock Price Down 3.2%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.36 and last traded at $124.36. 316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.47.

RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15.

RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

About RBC Bearings

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in RBC Bearings by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 393,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 8.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 377,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,046,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,904,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,752,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 22.7% during the second quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

