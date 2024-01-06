RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBCP) Stock Price Down 3.2%

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBCP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $124.36 and last traded at $124.36. 316 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 8,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.47.
RBC Bearings Stock Down 0.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.15.
RBC Bearings Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%.
About RBC Bearings
RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.
