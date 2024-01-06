Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Reading International stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.
Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.
Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.
