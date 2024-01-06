Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Reading International has a 12-month low of $1.70 and a 12-month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.20.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 61.81% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Reading International in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 25.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the last quarter. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

