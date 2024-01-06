Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.27

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.27 and traded as low as $13.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 312,282 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
RBGLY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($98.05) to GBX 7,400 ($94.23) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,978.00.
Read Our Latest Analysis on RBGLY
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reckitt Benckiser Group
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.