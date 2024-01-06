Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.27

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.27 and traded as low as $13.95. Reckitt Benckiser Group shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 312,282 shares traded.

RBGLY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($98.05) to GBX 7,400 ($94.23) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6,978.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

