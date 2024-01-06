Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Christopher Gibson Sells 30,853 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $292,794.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,513,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $448,119.21.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Christopher Gibson sold 37,177 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $193,320.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $16.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,876,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,081 shares during the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Lingotto Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,790,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 128.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 20,274 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

