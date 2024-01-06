Regis Management CO LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Regis Management CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF comprises 0.3% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,162.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after acquiring an additional 116,606 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,484.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GNR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.13. 358,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $62.08.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

