Regis Management CO LLC Decreases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,950 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 4.0% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 698.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

IEFA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.20. 7,229,187 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

