Regis Management CO LLC Grows Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Regis Management CO LLC boosted its position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,364 shares during the quarter. ExlService comprises about 1.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC owned 0.10% of ExlService worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXLS. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ExlService during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in ExlService by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ExlService by 453.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in ExlService by 120.5% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. 18.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on ExlService from $32.40 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ExlService in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.43.

ExlService Stock Performance

EXLS stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 533,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,345. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.71. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $35.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $410.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.68 million. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 11.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

