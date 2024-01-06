Regis Management CO LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Regis Management CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 16.0% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $46,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,962,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.40. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $48.16.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

