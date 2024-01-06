Regis Management CO LLC Grows Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Regis Management CO LLC increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises about 2.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 112,256.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,434,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,927,000 after purchasing an additional 45,394,219 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,348,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,977,000 after acquiring an additional 968,088 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 3,584,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,313,000 after acquiring an additional 601,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 723,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,628,000 after acquiring an additional 377,147 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.67. 1,018,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. The company has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $44.45 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

