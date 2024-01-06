Regis Management CO LLC Has $102.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Regis Management CO LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 480,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 34.9% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $102,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.12. 3,303,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,939,924. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.57. The company has a market cap of $328.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $189.85 and a one year high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.