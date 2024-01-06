Regis Management CO LLC Has $5.11 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Regis Management CO LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 87,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,361 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,174 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,133,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.61. 3,803,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,158,301. The company has a market cap of $33.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $94.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.26.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.