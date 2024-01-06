Regis Management CO LLC Has $711,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Regis Management CO LLC cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 0.2% of Regis Management CO LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Values Added Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter worth $493,000. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $254.65. 199,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,305. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $256.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

