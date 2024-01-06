Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
MARK opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.65. Remark has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.79.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
