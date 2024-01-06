ReNeuron Group (LON:RENE) Trading Up 11.4%

ReNeuron Group plc (LON:RENE – Get Free Report) was up 11.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.15 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). Approximately 2,480,290 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average daily volume of 1,076,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.50 ($0.04).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.25, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 6.77. The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 million, a P/E ratio of -56.67 and a beta of 1.06.
ReNeuron Group Company Profile
ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease.
