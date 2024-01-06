Renovaro Biosciences (NASDAQ:RENB) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of Renovaro Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.58. 172,670 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 71% from the average session volume of 101,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.36.

Renovaro Biosciences Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.19.

Get Renovaro Biosciences alerts:

Renovaro Biosciences (NASDAQ:RENB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Renovaro Biosciences

Renovaro Biosciences Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes RENB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; RENB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and RENB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Renovaro Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renovaro Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.