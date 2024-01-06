Reviewing Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) & Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Revolution Medicines and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolution Medicines 0 1 10 0 2.91 Adaptive Biotechnologies 1 1 2 0 2.25

Revolution Medicines presently has a consensus price target of $36.27, indicating a potential upside of 27.81%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 67.39%. Given Adaptive Biotechnologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptive Biotechnologies is more favorable than Revolution Medicines.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolution Medicines $35.38 million 87.89 -$248.71 million ($3.26) -8.71 Adaptive Biotechnologies $185.31 million 3.58 -$200.19 million ($1.36) -3.37

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Adaptive Biotechnologies has higher revenue and earnings than Revolution Medicines. Revolution Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptive Biotechnologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.3% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Revolution Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Revolution Medicines has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Revolution Medicines and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolution Medicines -1,003.36% -38.92% -33.61% Adaptive Biotechnologies -109.04% -47.63% -25.04%

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies beats Revolution Medicines on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company's RAS(ON) Inhibitors RMC-6236 (RASMULTI), RMC-6291 (RASG12C), and RMC-9805 (RASG12D) are in clinical development. Its additional RAS(ON) Inhibitors in its pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H), and RMC-8839 (G13C), which are in IND-enabling development, and additional compounds targeting other RAS variants. The company has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. Revolution Medicines, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Get Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals. It also provides clonoSEQ, a clinical diagnostic product for the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with multiple myeloma, B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia, as well as available as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test for patients with other lymphoid cancers. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. It offers products and services for life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery applications. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

