Reviewing IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) & Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY)

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) and Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for IZEA Worldwide and Lendway, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IZEA Worldwide 0 0 0 0 N/A Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IZEA Worldwide $41.10 million 0.75 -$4.47 million ($0.40) -4.98 Lendway $18.80 million 0.43 $10.05 million $1.11 4.11

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Lendway’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Lendway has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IZEA Worldwide. IZEA Worldwide is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lendway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

IZEA Worldwide has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lendway has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Lendway shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of IZEA Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of Lendway shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IZEA Worldwide and Lendway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IZEA Worldwide -18.66% -10.02% -8.33% Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15%

Summary

Lendway beats IZEA Worldwide on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers. It primarily sells influencer marketing and custom content campaigns through sales team and platforms, as well as IZEA Exchange BrandGraph, and Shake platforms. The company was formerly known as IZEA, Inc. and changed its name to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. in August 2018. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Lendway

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

