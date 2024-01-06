Reviewing PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Assure (NASDAQ:IONM)

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Free Report) and PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Assure and PolyPid, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 1 0 3.00 PolyPid 0 0 1 0 3.00

Assure currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,698.18%. Given Assure’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Assure is more favorable than PolyPid.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -400.68% -6,320.92% -169.03% PolyPid N/A -330.26% -91.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Assure and PolyPid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

21.8% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Assure and PolyPid’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $10.98 million 0.17 -$30.11 million N/A N/A PolyPid N/A N/A -$39.56 million ($25.32) -0.31

Assure has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid.

Risk & Volatility

Assure has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PolyPid has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PolyPid beats Assure on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Assure

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services in the United States. It offers services in the areas of neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic, ear, nose, throat, and other surgical procedures. The company delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in Englewood, Colorado.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

