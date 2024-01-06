Reviewing TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK) & Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX)

TNR Technical (OTCMKTS:TNRK – Get Free Report) and Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TNR Technical and Enovix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A Enovix -12,188.42% -64.06% -39.18%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TNR Technical and Enovix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TNR Technical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enovix $6.20 million 329.86 -$51.62 million ($1.44) -8.47

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TNR Technical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enovix.

49.7% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. 58.0% of TNR Technical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Enovix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for TNR Technical and Enovix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TNR Technical 0 0 0 0 N/A Enovix 0 1 8 0 2.89

Enovix has a consensus price target of $27.11, suggesting a potential upside of 122.40%. Given Enovix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Enovix is more favorable than TNR Technical.

About TNR Technical

TNR Technical, Inc. engages in the design, assemble, and market of batteries and multi-cell battery packs to a variety of industrial, commercial, and retail markets. It includes alkaline cells, lithium cells, lithium coin cells, silver oxide and sealed lead acid batteries, and battery chargers. The company was founded on October 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Sanford, FL.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

