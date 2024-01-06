Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.8% of Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% during the third quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 658,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 56,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.65.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MRK stock opened at $117.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.36 and a 12-month high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

