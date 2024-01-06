Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) CEO Bobby Riley Sells 7,500 Shares

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) CEO Bobby Riley sold 7,500 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total transaction of $205,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 379,198 shares in the company, valued at $10,393,817.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:REPX opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $537.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.31 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 million. Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 31.66%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Riley Exploration Permian Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REPX. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 109.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the San Andres Formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Central Basin Platform and Northwest Shelf.

