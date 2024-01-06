RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS – Get Free Report) were down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $22.91. Approximately 10,323 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 14,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.01.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIGS. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RiverFront Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 49.5% in the second quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 158.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 31,784 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of RiverFront Strategic Income Fund by 0.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

RiverFront Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The RiverFront Strategic Income Fund (RIGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed global fixed-income portfolio that invests in various types of fixed-income securities without currency limitation. RIGS was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by RiverFront.

