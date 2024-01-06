RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 114.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance
RSF stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $16.66.
