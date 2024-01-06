RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. Announces — Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 114.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

RSF stock opened at $15.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.43. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $16.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 914.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $236,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 42,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.

Further Reading

