RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of OPP stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter worth $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

