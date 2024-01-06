RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of OPP stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.18.
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.
