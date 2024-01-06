RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (OPP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on February 29th

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1003 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund stock opened at $8.65 on Friday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $9.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

