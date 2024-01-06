Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.73

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.73 and traded as high as $6.33. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 11,498 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Riverview Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.74. The company has a market cap of $130.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 19.62%. The business had revenue of $17.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 4,782.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

