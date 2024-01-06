Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair cut shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Get Rover Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROVR

Rover Group Price Performance

ROVR stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.80 and a beta of 1.95. Rover Group has a 52-week low of $3.39 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.21.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Rover Group

In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,200,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,166. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,200,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,405,166. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $242,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,100,487 shares of company stock worth $10,107,792 in the last 90 days. 36.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Rover Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rover Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rover Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Rover Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.