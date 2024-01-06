Rovin Capital UT ADV Decreases Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Rovin Capital UT ADV decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $523.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $527.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.58. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.93, for a total value of $131,482.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,052,866.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 979 shares of company stock worth $500,817 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

