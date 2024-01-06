Rovin Capital UT ADV Has $202,000 Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $456.50 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $393.77 and a 12 month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 EPS for the current year.

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

