Rovin Capital UT ADV Invests $251,000 in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 11,000.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

WAT opened at $305.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.99. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $231.90 and a 52 week high of $350.97.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Waters from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.78.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

