RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME) vs. Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Critical Survey

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) and RTCORE (OTCMKTS:RTME – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alight and RTCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Alight alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alight 0 0 9 0 3.00 RTCORE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alight presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 43.18%. Given Alight’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Alight is more favorable than RTCORE.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Alight has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RTCORE has a beta of 8.01, suggesting that its stock price is 701% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Alight and RTCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alight -7.31% 3.66% 1.67% RTCORE N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.6% of Alight shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Alight shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of RTCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alight and RTCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alight $3.13 billion 1.54 -$62.00 million ($0.52) -16.79 RTCORE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

RTCORE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alight.

Summary

Alight beats RTCORE on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alight

(Get Free Report)

Alight, Inc. provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. The company operates through Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business segments. The Employer Solutions segment offers employee wellbeing, integrated benefits administration, healthcare navigation, financial wellbeing, leave of absence management, retiree healthcare and payroll; and operates AI-led capabilities software. The Professional Services segment offers consulting offerings, such as cloud advisory, deployment, and optimization services for cloud platforms. The Hosted Business segment provides hosting and management of human capital management software, as well as offers HR and payroll services. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

About RTCORE

(Get Free Report)

RTCORE Inc provides software solutions. It engages in the development of Real Time Core Processing System, a cloud-native software to displace the monolithic systems plaguing industries worldwide. The company was formerly known as iSocialy, Inc. and changed its name to RTCORE Inc in September 2020. RTCORE Inc is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.