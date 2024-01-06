RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $241.47

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 241.47 ($3.07) and traded as low as GBX 241.41 ($3.07). RWS shares last traded at GBX 248.60 ($3.17), with a volume of 277,616 shares.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RWS. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.84) price objective on shares of RWS in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 239.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 241.39. The stock has a market cap of £924.71 million, a PE ratio of -3,534.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a GBX 9.80 ($0.12) dividend. This is an increase from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 3.96%. RWS’s payout ratio is presently -17,142.86%.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.

