Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.02

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and traded as high as $43.95. Safran shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 247,985 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Get Safran alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAFRY

Safran Price Performance

About Safran

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62.

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.