Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.02

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.02 and traded as high as $43.95. Safran shares last traded at $43.68, with a volume of 247,985 shares.
Separately, UBS Group cut Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.
Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul services, as well as sells spare parts.
