Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires 90 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $347.95.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $322.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.90 and its 200 day moving average is $308.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a PE ratio of 75.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total value of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.