Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in American International Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.31.

American International Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.63.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Profile

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.