Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK stock opened at $251.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $249.49 and a 200 day moving average of $239.49. The company has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $167.66 and a 1 year high of $261.78.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

