Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.43.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $126.27 on Friday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $129.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.61%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.