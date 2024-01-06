Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,880,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,616 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW opened at $72.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.22 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.