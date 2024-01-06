Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 37.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $270,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,880,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 23,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,446.4% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 69,616 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance
IVW opened at $72.96 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.22 and a 12 month high of $75.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.01.
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Central bank digital currency: What it is and how to invest
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.