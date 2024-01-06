Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 19.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP stock opened at $189.03 on Friday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.84. The company has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AXP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on American Express from $194.00 to $188.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Stephens raised American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.93 per share, with a total value of $143,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

