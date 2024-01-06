Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 707 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,059,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,024,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $956,566,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 125,756.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,641,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,714,000 after purchasing an additional 10,632,735 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 96,878.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,727,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,293,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $451,711,000. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $93.23 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $69.42 and a twelve month high of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.90.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.07. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 60.93%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.80.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

