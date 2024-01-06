Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,394,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $509,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in S&P Global by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 67,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,677,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $427.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $443.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $413.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $395.60.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total value of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares in the company, valued at $66,309,076.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPGI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.78.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

