Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth $39,000. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total transaction of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $537.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.83, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $495.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $487.09. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $372.50 and a 52 week high of $568.30.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $554.88.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

