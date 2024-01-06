Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $315,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Bollard Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.75, for a total transaction of $678,037.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $732.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $714.50 and its 200 day moving average is $670.49. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $420.36 and a 1 year high of $801.29.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.