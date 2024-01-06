Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $328,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after buying an additional 7,543,508 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,111,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,266,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,095,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,906 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $89.32. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.