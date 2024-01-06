Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Stryker during the first quarter worth $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 692.9% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $16,262,020.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 56,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $16,262,020.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,034 shares in the company, valued at $23,330,498.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,306 shares of company stock worth $16,791,134. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $342.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SYK stock opened at $295.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $248.29 and a 52-week high of $306.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $289.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.48%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.