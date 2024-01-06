Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Pono Capital Three, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTHR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Pono Capital Three worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pono Capital Three during the third quarter worth $122,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth $483,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth $1,040,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth $1,299,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Three in the second quarter worth $1,457,000. 46.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pono Capital Three Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTHR opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.46. Pono Capital Three, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

Pono Capital Three Profile

Pono Capital Three, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, online retail, and e-sports companies.

