Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $387,000 Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 23,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 31,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 5,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Wells Fargo & Company

In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $35.25 and a 52 week high of $50.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

